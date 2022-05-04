Reviewing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lottery.com alerts:

5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lottery.com and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 1.49 -$10.95 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $219.85 million 6.64 -$76.68 million ($1.07) -18.82

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -12.72% -4.98% BigCommerce -34.88% -27.52% -12.10%

Volatility and Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 BigCommerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

Lottery.com currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 642.57%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Summary

Lottery.com beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.