Reviewing Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rocket Lab USA and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus price target of 18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.20%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Redwire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 53.09 -$117.32 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.94 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94% Redwire N/A -88.89% -21.40%

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

