EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Head-To-Head Review

AXT and EMCORE are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXT and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 9.83% 6.51% 4.49% EMCORE 15.24% 16.36% 12.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $137.39 million 1.89 $14.57 million $0.33 18.30 EMCORE $158.44 million 0.84 $25.64 million $0.67 5.36

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AXT and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 EMCORE 0 1 1 0 2.50

AXT currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.12%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.52%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than AXT.

Summary

EMCORE beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

EMCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

