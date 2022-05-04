Reviewing Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.79 $6.76 million $0.50 8.30 Surgalign $90.50 million 0.47 -$84.65 million ($0.68) -0.31

Alpha Pro Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Surgalign -93.54% -137.32% -35.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Pro Tech and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 1 3 0 2.75

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $2.19, indicating a potential upside of 931.84%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Surgalign on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Surgalign (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

