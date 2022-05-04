Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

