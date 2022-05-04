Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.50. The stock traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1026190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock has a market cap of C$578.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

