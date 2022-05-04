Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

