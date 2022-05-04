Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 768.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.0% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.