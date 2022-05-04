Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

