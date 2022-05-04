NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

