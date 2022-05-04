Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Grows By 26.0%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,357,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Vinda International stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Vinda International has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Vinda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

