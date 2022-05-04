Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
