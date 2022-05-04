Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

