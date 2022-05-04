Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

