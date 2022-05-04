Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Lowered to $400.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

