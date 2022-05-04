Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group (Get Rating)
