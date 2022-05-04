Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group (Get Rating)

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.