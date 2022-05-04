Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

