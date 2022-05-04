Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,993 shares of company stock worth $8,108,298 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.