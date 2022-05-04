XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

