WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

WLDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

