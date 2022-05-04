Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

