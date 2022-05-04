SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.
SouthState stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08.
In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SouthState (Get Rating)
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SouthState (SSB)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.