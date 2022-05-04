SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SouthState stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

