Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Hold

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

