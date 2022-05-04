Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANVS opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.