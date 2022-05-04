Scotiabank Lowers NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

