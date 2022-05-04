Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.
Sirius XM stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
