Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

