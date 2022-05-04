Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$23.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $11.79 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.