OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.48 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

