Oddo Bhf Downgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Neutral

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €237.00 ($249.47) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNMBY. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($126.32) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.