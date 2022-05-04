The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1,188.31%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.