ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,663.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.
