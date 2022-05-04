ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,663.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (Get Rating)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.