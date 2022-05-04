Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Drops By 22.7%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 632.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

