Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Drops By 19.6%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 737,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.7 days.

ZTCOF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

