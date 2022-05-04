USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
USAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
USA Equities stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. USA Equities has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Equities (USAQ)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.