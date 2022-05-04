Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were aided by higher net interest income (NII). The company's strategic plan will expand its lending capabilities, support core business growth and help transform digital competencies. Robust loan growth, efforts to focus on fee income and inorganic expansion efforts will support financials. Its solid balance sheet and efforts to improve operating efficiency are commendable. However, despite the rate hike expectations, relatively lower rates might weigh on margins in the near term. Elevated costs will likely hurt profits. The company’s loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the COVID-19 mayhem is another woe.”

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ASB stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.