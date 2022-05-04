Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.
UMGNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
OTC UMGNF opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.
