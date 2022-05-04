TD Securities Lowers NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$13.50

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

