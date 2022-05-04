BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $19,117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

