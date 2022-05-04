SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SJW opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SJW Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

