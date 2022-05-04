PayPal Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

