WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

