Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.
NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.34 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
