Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $53.34 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

