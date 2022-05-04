TransAlta (TA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter.

TA stock opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

