Brokers Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.81 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.48 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 87.33%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

