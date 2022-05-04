TransAlta (TAC) to Release Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 182,358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

