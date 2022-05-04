Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.91.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,641.05 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $45,061,467. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

