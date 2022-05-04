Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $850.00 to $780.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.26% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $425.62 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.