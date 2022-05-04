HC Wainwright Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 4.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.