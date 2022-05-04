HC Wainwright Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 4.45.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
