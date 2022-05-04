Bank of America Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Neutral

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 33.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 244,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $3,901,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 152,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

