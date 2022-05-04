Citigroup Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $70.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.