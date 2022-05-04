Morgan Stanley Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Overweight

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on API. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Agora stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Agora has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agora by 25.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

